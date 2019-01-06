Zacks: Brokerages Set $27.00 Target Price for Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC)

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price objective on Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of SGC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. 10,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,426. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $269.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.14.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $95.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $53,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.