Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $717.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $717.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.00 million. ServiceNow posted sales of $546.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $5,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,292,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $355,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,655. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.70, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $133.90 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.