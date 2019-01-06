Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $810.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $709.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.52.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 21,317,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,974,561. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $715.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.72%.

In other news, Director John Yearwood acquired 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Kotts acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,933.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 34.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 34.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 230,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 101,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

