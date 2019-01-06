Zacks: Brokerages Expect J M Smucker Co (SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,194. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Smucker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,244,185.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,860. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,934,000 after buying an additional 484,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 72,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

