Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $768.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.70 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $714.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $45.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter.

GIII traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $28.96. 364,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,567. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

