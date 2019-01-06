Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ETTX) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.90). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($20.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($19.18).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,840,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

ETTX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

