Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $792.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce $792.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.51 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $653.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

NXST traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 1,695,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,860. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after buying an additional 310,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,030,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after buying an additional 555,253 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

