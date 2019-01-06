Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $792.00 Million

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce $792.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.51 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $653.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $92.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

NXST traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 1,695,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,860. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after buying an additional 310,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,030,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after buying an additional 555,253 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply