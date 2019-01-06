Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.07).

KOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

KOD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 73,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,900. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

In other news, Director Robert Profusek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.