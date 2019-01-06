Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Corp (DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Dover reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dover from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. 1,316,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Dover has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

