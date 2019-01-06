Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry Inc (TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 4,258,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,758. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Tapestry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

