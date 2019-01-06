Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to announce $506.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.40 million to $554.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $448.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $558.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

