Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below Inc (FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.58. Five Below posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.39.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 254.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 166,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 119,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 267.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,567. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Five Below has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

