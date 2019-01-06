Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 363,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.