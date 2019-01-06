Yatra Online (YTRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatra Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $4.33 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 202.75% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

