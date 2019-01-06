Xylem Inc (XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $66.94 on Friday. Xylem has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,404 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 629,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,317,000 after acquiring an additional 600,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,956,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

