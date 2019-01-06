XOMA (XOMA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

XOMA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered XOMA from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.50. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 267.64% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. Research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 31,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $431,225.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 380,177 shares of company stock worth $5,476,116 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XOMA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in XOMA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XOMA by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 25.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

