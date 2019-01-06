Workday Inc (WDAY) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $88,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $608,976.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,445.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $49,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,346 shares of company stock worth $157,768,601 over the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

WDAY opened at $163.35 on Friday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

