WillScot (WSC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

WillScot stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. WillScot has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 25,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $298,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WillScot by 1,502.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,256,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,946 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in WillScot during the third quarter worth $3,430,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 338,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 30.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 67,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in WillScot during the third quarter worth $7,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

