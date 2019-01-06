Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $165.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $155.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

WLTW stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $381,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $4,664,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

