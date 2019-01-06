WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will report $292.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.30 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $292.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.65 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on WideOpenWest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $86,377. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 31.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 402.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.64. 277,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,000. The company has a market cap of $589.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.86. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

