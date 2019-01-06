Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $442,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 35.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 28,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Solar by 29.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $46.32 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

