Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,426 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 140.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,739 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,544,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $781.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.21 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBC. BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

