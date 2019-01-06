Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 43.8% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 140.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 550,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,913,000 after buying an additional 321,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

