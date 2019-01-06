Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Ralph Lauren (RL) Price Target to $125.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RL. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.19.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after buying an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

