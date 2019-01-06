Walker & Dunlop (WD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of WD stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

