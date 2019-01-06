Wabash National (WNC) Shares Up 6.9%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99. 520,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 431,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The company has a market cap of $732.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Wabash National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wabash National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,396,000 after buying an additional 548,706 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 63,145 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,739,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/wabash-national-wnc-shares-up-6-9.html.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.