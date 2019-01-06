Vulcan Materials (VMC) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $101.53. Approximately 1,146,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,060,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 89,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 239.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 110.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,030,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,611,000 after acquiring an additional 541,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

