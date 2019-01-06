Vulcan Materials (VMC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens set a $125.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

VMC opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 90.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 114.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

