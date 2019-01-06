Vistra Energy (VST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Vistra Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.44.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $79,465.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,329,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $329,582,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,746 and sold 14,371,314 shares valued at $330,609,710. 15.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vistra Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 325,097 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vistra Energy by 504.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 49.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,915,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,794 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vistra Energy by 329.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,450,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vistra Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,730 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

