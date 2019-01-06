Vipstar Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1.34 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.02228004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00156043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00213129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024760 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024767 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 61,775,542,794 coins and its circulating supply is 33,994,892,805 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

Vipstar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

