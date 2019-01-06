Victrex (VCT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

VCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price (down from GBX 3,600 ($47.04)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,520 ($32.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,669.50 ($34.88).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,284 ($29.84) on Friday. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, with a total value of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,228 ($29.11), for a total transaction of £40,259.96 ($52,606.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,536.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

