Viberate Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $809,122.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viberate has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Viberate token can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.02298502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00203509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026158 BTC.

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,029,797 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bancor Network, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin, Binance, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

