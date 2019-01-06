Vesuvius PLC (VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 671.36 ($8.77).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “top pick” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company.

Shares of LON VSVS traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 494.20 ($6.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,134,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.41).

In other Vesuvius news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($63,765.84).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

