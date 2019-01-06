Veritone Inc (VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $9.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.40 million. Veritone posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $25.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $25.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.12 million, with estimates ranging from $41.93 million to $45.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 286.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of VERI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 715,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.23. Veritone has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

In other news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 1,500,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,619,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $4,285,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

