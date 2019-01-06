Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,551,000 after buying an additional 1,574,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after buying an additional 726,012 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after buying an additional 717,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,780,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,437,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,029,804. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

