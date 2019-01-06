Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.95. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.