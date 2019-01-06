Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Trading Up 8.1%

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.03 and last traded at $118.65. Approximately 1,917,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,233,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,008.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $301,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,196 shares of company stock worth $698,978 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $137,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

