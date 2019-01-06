Vanguard Group Inc Has $226.86 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $226,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,519,000 after purchasing an additional 234,640 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 74.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.03. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/vanguard-group-inc-has-226-86-million-stake-in-independent-bank-corp-indb.html.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.