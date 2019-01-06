ValuEngine Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

