ValuEngine Upgrades ERSTE GRP BK A/S (EBKDY) to Hold

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $17.75 on Friday. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

