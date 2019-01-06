ValuEngine Upgrades Bridgepoint Education (BPI) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

BPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE BPI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Bridgepoint Education has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

