ValuEngine Lowers United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Standpoint Research raised United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush set a $253.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $151.37.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after buying an additional 65,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.