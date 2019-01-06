ValuEngine Lowers Top Image Systems (TISA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TISA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Top Image Systems in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Top Image Systems in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of TISA stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Top Image Systems has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Top Image Systems had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Top Image Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

