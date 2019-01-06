ValuEngine Lowers John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of JBT traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. 223,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14,909.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after buying an additional 809,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,186,000 after purchasing an additional 333,968 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 243,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

