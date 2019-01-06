ValuEngine Lowers Allstate (ALL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 9.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Allstate by 120.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,115,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,096,000 after buying an additional 610,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.