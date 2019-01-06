ValuEngine Downgrades South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Williams Capital decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE:SJI opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Chairman Walter M. Higgins bought 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $137,334.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,424.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Renna bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,668.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,436 shares of company stock valued at $347,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 173,883 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $11,676,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

