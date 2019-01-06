ValuEngine Downgrades HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (HEGIY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

