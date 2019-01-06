ValuEngine Downgrades FreightCar America (RAIL) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. CL King cut shares of FreightCar America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. FreightCar America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,183. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, insider James R. Meyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,930 over the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $115,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $283,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $476,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 405.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 46,583 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 718.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

