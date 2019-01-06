ValuEngine Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

NYSE:FCX opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $449,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,252,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,423,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

