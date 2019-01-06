ValuEngine Downgrades Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Famous Dave’s of America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 11,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12. Famous Dave’s of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter. Famous Dave’s of America had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Famous Dave’s of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Famous Dave’s of America by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,118 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of barbeque restaurants. It offers barbequed and grilled meats, salads, sandwiches, side items, and desserts. The company was founded by David W. Anderson on March 14, 1994 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

